Baseball: Lefty Imanaga attracting attention from MLB teams

Newsfrom Japan

Southpaw Shota Imanaga's impending posting has thrown more fuel into MLB's offseason "hot stove league," MLB.com reported Saturday, with teams seeing him as either a No. 2 or No. 3 starter. Sports website The Athletic estimated that the 30-year-old DeNA BayStars lefty might get a four-year deal worth $52 million in total. Imanaga impressed in his two innings as the starting and winning pitcher for Japan in March's World Baseball Classic final against the United States. The MLB.com article raved about his split-fingered change, the pitch he used to strike out former National League MVP Paul Gol...