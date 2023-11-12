Football: Iwata snatch J1 return after Shimizu settle for draw

Newsfrom Japan

Jubilo Iwata clinched a dramatic return to the J-League top division Sunday at the expense of local rivals Shimizu S-Pulse, who were in pole position for automatic promotion heading into the final round of the J2 regular season but failed to get the win they needed. With Machida Zelvia having comfortably sewn up the J2 crown and a top-flight debut, the ultimate day saw a frantic battle for second place and automatic promotion along with it, as well as promotion playoff berths for the teams finishing third to sixth. Iwata, trailing Shimizu by a point ahead of their last fixture, secured a 2-1 c...