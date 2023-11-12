Football: Dramatic Osako winner keeps Kobe 2 points clear atop J1

Newsfrom Japan

Yuya Osako scored a stoppage-time winner from 40 meters out as Vissel Kobe saw off Urawa Reds 2-1 away from home to retain their two-point lead at the top of the J-League first division. Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos stayed hot on Kobe's heels by beating Cerezo Osako 2-0 at home to move up to 63 points with two games to go, while third-place Urawa had their slim title hopes dashed with their loss, which left them on 54. "Regardless of what's happening at other venues, we'll be out focusing on the match in front of us and ourselves," said Osako, whose J1-leading 22nd goal edged Kobe cl...