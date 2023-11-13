Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains late last week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, lifted by buying of electronics issues that tracked rises in their U.S. counterparts late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 269.73 points, or 0.83 percent, from Friday to 32,837.84. The broader Topix index was up 11.04 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,347.76.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service, precision instrument and rubber product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 151.43-48 yen compared with 151.48-58 yen in New York and 151.38-39 yen in ...