Tokyo stocks rise in morning on tech buying, earnings reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning with gains supported by technology issues that tracked positive moves by their U.S. counterparts late last week, while buying of some Japanese companies with favorable earnings results also pushed markets higher.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 182.30 points, or 0.56 percent, from Friday to 32,750.41. The broader Topix index was up 6.00 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,342.72.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service, rubber product and insurance issues.