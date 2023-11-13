URGENT: Japan senior vice finance minister to quit over unpaid taxes: sources

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese senior vice finance minister tendered his resignation Monday, government sources said, in the wake of a magazine report that his company had failed to pay taxes, dealing another setback to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kenji Kanda, a House of Representatives lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has admitted that land and property belonging to his company was seized by authorities on four occasions between 2013 and 2022 due to the nonpayment of fixed asset taxes.