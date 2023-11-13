Football: Furuhashi injured in big Celtic win, to miss Japan games

Newsfrom Japan

Kyogo Furuhashi will miss Japan’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers after suffering a head injury in Celtic’s 6-0 demolition of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Samurai Blue striker had given the Hoops a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute with his sixth league goal of the season before being forced to leave the game as the result of a collision with Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic early in the second half at Celtic Park.

The Montenegrin’s shoulder made heavy contact with Furuhashi’s head during an aggressive aerial challenge, leaving the Celtic star requiring treatment for several m...