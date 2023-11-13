Tokyo stocks flat as tech gains offset by caution over U.S. CPI data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended flat Monday, as early gains on technology buying were pared by investors locking in gains amid caution ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 17.00 points, or 0.05 percent, from Friday at 32,585.11. The broader Topix index finished 0.10 point lower at 2,336.62.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service and rubber product issues, while the leading decliners were chemical and marine transportation issues.