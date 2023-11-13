Japan shogi prodigy Fujii, all 8 titles holder, receives PM’s Award

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese shogi prodigy Sota Fujii received the Prime Minister’s Award on Monday for his achievement in becoming the first player ever to hold all eight major titles in the traditional board game.

The government commended the 21-year-old player, who secured the last remaining Oza title in October, for inspiring dreams and hopes among the public while contributing significantly to the development of Japan’s culture.

After receiving the award from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Fujii told reporters that he was “extremely honored” and he had a “wonderful time” during the ceremony held at the premie...