Baseball: Japanese lefty Imanaga hopes to battle Ohtani in MLB

Sports

DeNA BayStars left-hander Shota Imanaga said Monday he is excited about the prospect of going head-to-head with superstar Samurai Japan teammate Shohei Ohtani should he secure a move to MLB through the posting system this offseason. The 30-year-old starting pitcher, who has the green light from the Central League club to be posted, said his interest in American baseball was sparked following his initial call-up to the Japan national team in 2017. "The desire grew every time I gained experience with Samurai Japan," Imanaga said at a press conference in Yokohama. "A team (in MLB) that sets no li...
Kyodo News

