YouTuber held for allegedly slandering woman in unblurred video

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese YouTuber was arrested Monday for allegedly slandering a woman by accusing her without evidence of being an illegal ticket reseller in an unblurred video he posted on the video-sharing site, police said.

Kazuaki Sugita, 40, who goes by Rengoku Koroaki online, has posted controversial videos in which he and others confront people in public locations with allegations of wrongdoing, calling such acts “citizen’s arrests.”

The police said they suspect the Tokyo resident has been producing and posting such videos to increase views for the sake of advertisement revenues.

The direct charge i...