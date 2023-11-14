Tokyo stocks open higher on weaker yen, positive earnings reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, lifted by exporters on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar and buying of companies that released favorable earnings reports. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 149.89 points, or 0.46 percent, from Monday to 32,735.00. The broader Topix index was up 11.96 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,348.58. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, nonferrous metal, and oil and coal product issues. The dollar hit 151.92 yen in New York overnight, its highest level since October last year, as buying of the U.S. curren...