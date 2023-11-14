Japan gov't confirms Kishida will visit San Francisco for APEC summit

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will travel to San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum later this week, the government confirmed Tuesday, with it expected he will meet with several world leaders while there. During his five-day trip starting Wednesday, Kishida is arranging bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and other counterparts, sources familiar with the premier's itinerary said. If they meet, Kishida and Xi are expected to exchange views on the multiple releases of treated radioactive water fro...