Tokyo stocks rise in morning on weaker yen, earnings reports

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning on the buying of export-related issues amid a weak yen and shares in companies with stronger-than-expected earnings reports, but the upside was capped by caution before U.S. inflation data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 172.33 points, or 0.53 percent, from Monday to 32,757.44. The broader Topix index was up 11.76 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,348.38.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, nonferrous metal and transportation equipment issues.