URGENT: Mexico, Estonia withdraw from 2025 World Expo: Japan minister

Mexico, Estonia withdraw from 2025 World Expo: Japan minister
Mexico and Estonia are withdrawing from the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, Japan’s minister in charge of the event Hanako Jimi said Tuesday, while noting that an additional nine countries including Denmark have decided to participate.
The latest development comes as the building of pavilions by overseas participants has been slower than anticipated amid rising construction costs, casting a shadow over the global event in western Japan.