Baseball: Mets right-hander Senga 2nd in NL Rookie of the Year vote

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga on Monday finished second among three finalists in the MLB Rookie of the Year ballot for the National League to miss out on becoming the fifth Japanese player to win the prize in either league.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was the unanimous winner after receiving 30 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for 150 points after the 23-year-old batted .285 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and 54 stolen bases in 155 games.

Thirty-year-old Senga received 22 second-place votes and five third-place votes for 71 ...