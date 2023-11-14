APEC finance chiefs agree on need to limit impact of Israel-Hamas war

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs of Asia-Pacific nations agree that they should do all they can to contain the downside risks from the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.

At a press conference after the conclusion of a two-day meeting of finance ministers in San Francisco, Yellen said that while the global economic impact from the conflict has been limited so far, they believe it is critical that the war does not escalate.

“I believe there was a strongly shared view that it’s important for all of us to work to do everything we can to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas,...