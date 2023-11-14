Tokyo stocks rise on weak yen amid caution before U.S. CPI data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Tuesday, as export-related issues were bought on the yen's weakness while many traders remained cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 110.82 points, or 0.34 percent, from Monday at 32,695.93. The broader Topix index finished 8.67 points, or 0.37 percent, higher at 2,345.29. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and nonferrous metal issues.