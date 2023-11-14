Japan chipmaker Rapidus to open business base in Silicon Valley

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. will open a business base in Silicon Valley by the end of March, its chief executive officer said Monday, as it seeks to expand its sales network in the United States in anticipation of demand growth. Rapidus CEO Atsuyoshi Koike said Silicon Valley is critical for the Japanese government-backed developer of next-generation chips due to its ability to provide access to customers. The company is planning to mass produce state-of-the-art 2-nanometer chips in 2024 in partnership with U.S. tech giant IBM Corp. Koike unveiled the plan at a meeting organized by the Ja...