U.S., Indonesia vow to elevate ties amid China’s rise

U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo agreed on Monday to elevate the two countries’ relations to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in their talks in Washington, at a time when China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region has been growing.

Biden said the highest level partnership marks a “new era” in the relationship between his country and Indonesia, a leading member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with close economic ties with China, at the outset of their talks.

The partnership is aimed at enhancing security cooperation, building a resilient suppl...