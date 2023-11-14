Toshiba posts 52 bil. yen net loss before delisting in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it posted a net loss of 52.14 billion yen ($344 million) for the six months ended September due to losses related to its chip affiliate Kioxia Holdings Corp., marking its last earnings announcement before its scheduled delisting next month. The figure in the reporting period is a reversal from a net profit of 100.66 billion yen the Japanese conglomerate booked a year earlier. Sales fell 6.1 percent to 1.50 trillion yen as hard disk business slowed. Toshiba said it is considering whether to release earnings results after it delists from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec...