Baseball: Ohtani, Tigers boss Okada, Japan skipper Kuriyama honored

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, Japan Series-winning manager Akinobu Okada and World Baseball Classic-winning skipper Hideki Kuriyama were honored by the Matsutaro Shoriki Award selection committee on Tuesday. Okada, who managed the popular Hanshin Tigers to their second Japan Series championship and the club's first since 1985, received the Shoriki Award for the year's greatest contribution to professional baseball, while Ohtani and Kuriyama received special awards. The Shoriki Award is named after the man who was the driving force behind the creation of Japan's first pro baseball league and...