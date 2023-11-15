U.S., Japan, S. Korea foreign chiefs meet over N. Korea, wars

Newsfrom Japan

The foreign chiefs of the United States, Japan and South Korea met Tuesday to coordinate their efforts in tackling a nuclear-armed North Korea, Russia’s war on Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The tripartite talks involve U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, who are all in San Francisco for a meeting of 21 Asia-Pacific economies.

During their talks, the foreign chiefs are expected to discuss the envisaged launch of a system among the allies to swiftly exchange information o...