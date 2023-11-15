Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight after the latest U.S. inflation data lowered expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 512.51 points, or 1.57 percent, from Tuesday to 33,208.44. The broader Topix index was up 21.24 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,366.53.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.47-50 yen compared with 150...