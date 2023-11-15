U.S.-led Pacific economic initiative makes progress on clean energy

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and 13 other Indo-Pacific countries on Tuesday set the stage for their leaders to agree later this week on ways to collectively promote environmentally friendly and fair commercial activities.

As part of efforts to push the use of clean energy, the countries participating in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework confirmed they will establish a fund at a ministerial meeting in San Francisco, with Australia, Japan and the United States vowing to chip in $10 million each in seed money, officials said.

Japanese trade and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters...