Tokyo stocks soar in morning on hopes of end to U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Wednesday morning, briefly lifting the Nikkei over 2 percent, as buying was spurred by Wall Street gains after U.S. inflation data raised optimism that the Federal Reserve will not raise borrowing costs further.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 645.63 points, or 1.97 percent, from Tuesday to 33,341.56. The broader Topix index was up 23.00 points, or 0.98 percent, at 2,368.29.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.