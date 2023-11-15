N. Korea successfully tests new solid-fuel missile engines: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea has successfully tested new solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles, state-run media said Wednesday, with the development a concern to the region as the engines can be prepared for launch more quickly than the liquid-fuel type.

Pyongyang successfully conducted the first ground jet tests of the first-stage engine on Saturday and the second-stage engine on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency said. An intermediate-range ballistic missile fired from North Korea can reach Japan, host to several U.S. military bases.

The tests once again clearly verified ...