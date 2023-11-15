Baseball: Ohtani among 7 free agents to turn down qualifying offers

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among seven players who turned down qualifying offers of more than $20 million from their former teams, Major League Baseball’s players association said Tuesday.

All seven will pursue more lucrative contracts on the free agent market. The qualifying offer is a one-year deal worth the average of the top 125 salaries in baseball, in this instance $20,325,000.

In addition to Ohtani saying no to the Los Angeles Angels, the six others were outfielder Cody Bellinger formerly of the Chicago Cubs, third baseman Matt Chapman of the Toronto Blue Jays and pitchers Aaron Nol...