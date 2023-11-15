URGENT: Japan, U.S. agree to jointly make chip supply chains robust

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States agreed Tuesday to consult closely to build robust chip supply chains and work to create mechanisms to detect disruptions at an early stage as they seek to avoid threats to national security.

The two nations also urged the immediate lifting of bans on Japanese food imports, if unsubstantiated by science, and said they will seek to curb economic coercion, both in apparent reference to China.

After so-called two-plus-two ministerial talks, Japan and the United States said they will reduce dependence on Russian energy.