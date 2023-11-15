Man arrested in Japan for stealing credit card info via web skimming

Newsfrom Japan

A 26-year-old man was arrested in western Japan on Wednesday on suspicion of embedding a malicious program in a website and stealing users’ credit card information, police said, marking the country’s first criminal probe into alleged “web skimming.”

Sho Okuma is believed to have injected the code into a legitimate music-related website and illegally obtained payment information between October and November last year from three customers in Kyoto Prefecture who accessed the site to purchase merchandise, the police said.

Unlike phishing scams, in which potential victims are often redirected to c...