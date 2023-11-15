Tokyo stocks surge on optimism over end to U.S. rate rises

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index logged its highest point gain of the year Wednesday on buying spurred by optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise borrowing costs further after softer-than-expected inflation data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 823.77 points, or 2.52 percent, from Tuesday at 33,519.70. The broader Topix index finished 27.93 points, or 1.19 percent, higher at 2,373.22.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.