URGENT: Oct. foreign entries to Japan top pre-pandemic levels for 1st time
Japan saw an estimated 2,516,500 foreign visitors in October, government data showed Wednesday, the first time the monthly data has surpassed levels seen before the coronavirus outbreak.
The figure represents a 0.8 percent increase from the same month in 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.