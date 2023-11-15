Japan PM travels to U.S. for APEC, talks with China, S. Korea leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for the United States Wednesday to attend a summit meeting in San Francisco of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and hold one-on-one talks with Chinese, South Korean and other leaders.

During his trip, Kishida is also slated to participate in a summit with nations involved in a U.S.-led initiative known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a key part of Washington’s reengagement with the region amid China’s growing influence.

“I’ll use this opportunity to voice Japan’s position on pressing issues such as the promotion of free and open tra...