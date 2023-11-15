Biden, Xi to agree on steps to calm fraught U.S.-China relationship

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to agree Wednesday on increasing lines of communication and taking other steps to lower the temperature between Washington and Beijing when they meet for talks for the first time in a year.

Biden and Xi, nonetheless, also face many issues likely to divide them, from the future of Taiwan and Chinese territorial claims in parts of the South and East China seas to the imposition of export restrictions over national security concerns.

Senior U.S. administration officials say the two major powers’ approaches to the Israel-Hamas war, ...