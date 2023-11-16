Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Thursday after Wall Street was supported by data showing a sharp drop in U.S. wholesale prices, bolstering hopes the Federal Reserve may have finished hiking interest rates.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 49.55 points, or 0.15 percent, from Wednesday to 33,569.25. The broader Topix index was up 7.91 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,381.13.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, bank, and oil and coal product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 151.20-23 yen compared with 151.34-44 yen in Ne...