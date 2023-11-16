PM Kishida tells U.S. chip execs that cooperation is key to supply

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his country is doing all it can to guarantee stable chip supplies, emphasizing that cooperation with the United States is critically important.

Kishida made the remarks when he met senior executives at U.S. chipmakers in San Francisco, where he is planning to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit.

“It’s difficult for any county or region to sustain the whole semiconductor supply chain. Japan-U.S. cooperation is extremely important,” Kishida was quoted by the Japanese government as saying.

As chips are among the most s...