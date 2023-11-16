Japan, Thailand eye deeper cooperation ahead of ASEAN summit in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Thailand agreed Wednesday to deepen collaboration ahead of a special Japan-ASEAN summit next month in Tokyo as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed hope to unveil a new vision for cooperation.

During a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in San Francisco, Kishida said he wants to work together with him to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The Thai leader was quoted by the ministry as responding that his nation is willing to boost ties with Tokyo.

With Japanese automakers operating ...