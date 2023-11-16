Tokyo stocks fall in morning after sharpest Nikkei rise in 13 months

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning as investors sought to lock in gains after the Nikkei logged its biggest point rise in 13 months the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 227.68 points, or 0.68 percent, from Wednesday to 33,292.02. The broader Topix index was down 8.52 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,364.70.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by retail, securities house, and pulp and paper issues.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News