Tokyo stocks fall in morning after sharpest Nikkei rise in 13 months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning as investors sought to lock in gains after the Nikkei logged its biggest point rise in 13 months the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 227.68 points, or 0.68 percent, from Wednesday to 33,292.02. The broader Topix index was down 8.52 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,364.70.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by retail, securities house, and pulp and paper issues.