CORRECTED: Tokyo stocks fall as gains locked in after big advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Thursday, as investors sought to lock in gains after the Nikkei index logged its biggest rise in 13 months the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 95.29 points, or 0.28 percent, from Wednesday at 33,424.41. The broader Topix index finished 4.60 points, or 0.19 percent, lower at 2,368.62.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by retail, pharmaceutical and food issues.