Football: J-League's Hiroshima to promote peace with Captain Tsubasa

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division club Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Thursday announced plans to promote world peace in collaboration with popular football manga "Captain Tsubasa." When Sanfrecce's new stadium, Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima, begins hosting J-League games from next season, fans will be greeted by an image on the outer wall depicting the manga's main character, Tsubasa Ozora, along with a message of peace by author Yoichi Takahashi. "I'll be glad if my manga can contribute to world peace," Takahashi said in Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities hit by U.S. atomic bombs in the final days of Worl...