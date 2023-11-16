Deals reached on more pillars of U.S.-led IPEF economic initiative

Newsfrom Japan

A U.S.-led economic initiative for the Indo-Pacific region came a step closer to completion on Thursday as the 14 negotiating nations agreed on two of three remaining pillars, allowing their leaders to showcase a framework seen as a counter to China's rise. The participating countries called the agreement on the two areas -- fairness and clean energy economies -- "substantive conclusions" supporting the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework spearheaded by U.S. President Joe Biden. They will create a minister-level body to check the progress annually. The partners of what is known as IPEF have achiev...