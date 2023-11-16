Sony lures record female engineers despite talent shortage in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Corp. is increasing its hiring of female engineers, aiming to achieve a record-high percentage among its new hires for the next fiscal year, challenging the entrenched stereotype in Japan that typically associates men with such roles. The ratio of women is expected to reach an all-time high of about 30 percent among new recruits for engineers and researchers at the leading technology firm, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, a rare achievement in the country that has grappled with a shortage of female talent in the field. The move comes as Sony, which produces smartphones and ...