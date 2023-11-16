Japan urges lifting of seafood ban by China, Russia at WTO session

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Wednesday called for the removal of import bans on its marine products imposed by China and Russia at a World Trade Organization committee meeting to discuss potential trade concerns, according to a source in Geneva. In addition to raising questions on the import restrictions at meetings regarding WTO rules, Japan may also decide to file a complaint to the global trade body as Tokyo views the import restrictions, introduced after the release of treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant, as lacking scientific grounds. During the session of the Commit...