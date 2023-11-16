Football: Ueda hits hat-trick as Japan beat Myanmar 5-0

Sports

Ayase Ueda bagged a hat-trick Thursday as Japan began their qualifying campaign for an eighth straight FIFA World Cup with a 5-0 dismantling of Myanmar. The Feyenoord striker opened the scoring in the 11th minute and brought up his hat-trick five minutes into the second half of the Asian Group B qualifier at Panasonic Stadium, which quickly took on the feel of a glorified training run for the home side. Having lost 10-0 on their previous visit to Japan during 2022 World Cup qualifying, Myanmar dug in behind the ball and barely ventured inside their attacking third. Takumi Minamino blazed an ea...
