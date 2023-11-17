Japan, S. Korea leaders meet as ties improve, N. Korea in focus

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday, in a round of top-level dialogue designed to keep up the momentum for mending relations after years of frayed bilateral ties amid disputes over wartime history and territory.

Both leaders are in San Francisco to attend a meeting of leaders from Asian and Pacific nations hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The United States and its Asian allies are preparing to launch a system by the end of the year for rapid sharing of information on North Korean missiles.

Kishida and Yoon have met for the seventh time ...