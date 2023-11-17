Tokyo stocks open slightly lower on Dow fall in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Friday as investors locked in recent gains after the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average broke a four-day winning streak overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 89.74 points, or 0.27 percent, from Thursday to 33,334.67. The broader Topix index was down 3.98 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,364.64.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and rubber product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.69-72 yen compared with 150.69-79 yen in New York and 151.37-39 yen in Tokyo...