Tokyo stocks flat amid eased U.S. rate hike fears, oil futures drop

Tokyo stocks were nearly flat Friday morning, as continued optimism that the U.S. interest rate hike cycle has come to an end and a drop in oil futures overnight offset the locking in of gains by investors following recent solid highs.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.48 points, or 0.00 percent, from Thursday to 33,422.93. The broader Topix index was up 5.77 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,374.39.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation and precision instrument issues, while the top decliners were oil and coal product, and rubber product issues.

