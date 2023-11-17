Rapidus to tie up with Canadian startup Tenstorrent in AI chip push

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chipmaking venture Rapidus Corp. said Friday it will enter into a tie-up with Canadian start-up Tenstorrent Inc. to mass produce semiconductors for artificial intelligence.

The chips they aim to jointly produce will consume less electricity than existing ones used in products such as smartphones and smartwatches.

Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike and Tenstorrent’s Jim Keller, CEO of the chip designer, signed an agreement in California on Thursday.

“We will manufacture quality chips in collaboration with Tenstorrent,” Koike told Kyodo News in a phone interview. “They took interest in o...