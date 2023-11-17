Baseball: BayStars sign 2018 PL saves leader Mori

Newsfrom Japan

The DeNA BayStars have signed 2018 Pacific League saves leader Yuito Mori, the Central League club said Friday.

The 31-year-old right-hander had 127 saves in 10 seasons with the PL’s SoftBank Hawks. He recorded 30-plus saves each year from 2018 to 2020, but has since been beset by injuries and ineffectiveness since the spring of 2021.

The Hawks tried Mori as a starter this year, when he went 2-3 with a 4.60 ERA in six games.