Nikkei hits 4-month high after recent upbeat earnings

Tokyo stocks advanced on Friday, with the Nikkei index reaching a four-month high, buoyed by optimism over the strong performances reported by Japanese firms so far this earnings season.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 160.79 points, or 0.48 percent, from Thursday at 33,585.20, its highest close since July 3. The broader Topix index finished 22.43 points, or 0.95 percent, higher at 2,391.05.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, precision instrument and construction issues.